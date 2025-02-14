Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1973 Cessna 150L

When it comes to affordable airplane ownership, few certified options can top the venerable Cessna 150. With plentiful parts availability, cheap insurance, and low fuel burn, it checks many boxes that result in low operating expenses. Add docile handling and familiarity among just about every maintenance shop in the country, and the 150 is a tough first airplane to beat. At $82,500, today’s bargain is one of the pricer examples, and justification comes in the form of immaculate condition, low engine time, and a state-of-the-art panel.

It has been said that every used airplane ultimately costs the same as the most expensive example listed in the classifieds. The rationale, of course, is that while the lower-priced examples cost less to obtain, the new owner will ultimately end up spending the difference, bringing it up to the condition of the most expensive ones. In the case of this 150, the cost of the recent maintenance and upgrades likely exceeds the asking price for the airplane.

With 3,200 hours on the airframe, this 150 has seen far less use than most on the market. Better yet, the engine only has 320 hours since the last major overhaul. With engine overhauls reaching $30,000 or more and a TBO of 1,800 hours, this alone sets the next owner up for many years of reliable, trouble-free flying.

The exterior was repainted in 2021, and the seller rates the condition as a 10/10. A pleasant, neutral color scheme was chosen, including a color matched spinner and wheel pants. While not shown in the photos, the wheel pants are presently fitted to the aircraft, providing a sharp look and a few extra knots of cruise speed.

Inside, a similarly sharp interior welcomes the next owner. Refreshed in 2015, the seller rates it a 9/10 and adds that the wool seat covers are included in the sale. The doors have been modified with an STC for patrol windows, improving visibility and welcoming some additional light into the cabin.

The panel is particularly noteworthy. With a Stratus transponder, Garmin GTN touchscreen Com/GPS, and dual G5 flight instruments, it’s nicely modernized with far more functionality than the stock panel. Additionally, the panel upgrade enabled the removal of the vacuum system, increasing both reliability and payload.

With panel upgrades like this amounting to several tens of thousands of dollars, a low-time engine, a low-time airframe, new paint, and new interior, all that’s left to do in this 150 is get out and fly.