Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1974 Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee / Archer

For many aircraft owners in general and for first-time owners in particular, significant importance is placed on ease of operation and ease of ownership. While rare and unusual types certainly have their place, there’s something to be said for a type that makes it easy to source parts and qualified maintenance. Today’s bargain provides those benefits and more, and is available for $98,500 on Aircraft For Sale.

It has been said that one could throw a rock from anywhere in Detroit and hit a small-block Chevy. While Piper Cherokee parts are perhaps not quite that plentiful, they’re very nearly so. With over 32,000 examples manufactured over a period of seven decades, few aircraft types make it as easy to find the parts you’re after quickly and easily.

Similarly, when it comes to flight characteristics, the Piper PA-28 ranks near the top. New pilots enjoy the forgiving nature of the thick wing, and experienced pilots appreciate the overall stability, particularly for instrument flying.

This example is perhaps the single greatest combination of airframe and engine. The legendary Lycoming O-360 provides a significant boost in power compared to 140-160-horsepower Cherokees, making it far easier and more comfortable to clear departure-end obstacles on hot days. But unlike some of the bigger engines, the O-360 keeps weight and fuel burn down, ultimately creating a remarkably well-balanced airplane.

Sporting a modern red, gray, and white paint scheme, this Cherokee stands out on the ramp, and the matching wheel pants provide a nice, finished look while boosting the cruise speed by a few knots. The interior is utilitarian, and among similar models with typical 1970s style, it is refreshingly simple. The front seats are equipped with shoulder harnesses for additional safety.

While the panel is equipped with traditional analog flight instruments, it has been upgraded with not one but two Garmin GPS units - one mounted on the yoke, and the other in the radio stack. A Stratus transponder provides ADS-B in and out, and an S-tec autopilot makes long cross-countries less fatiguing with altitude hold.

With a relatively low total time of 3,027 hours, there’s plenty of life left in the airframe. The engine has a high time of 2,108 hours, making it a good candidate for a fresh overhaul. Owned by the same individual for the last 21 years, this PA-28 looks to be a solid option for the next caretaker.