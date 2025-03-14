Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1977 Grumman American AA-1C Lynx

Most affordable aircraft options in the 100-horsepower range provide generally similar performance. Whether it’s a Cessna 152, a Beechcraft Skipper, or a Piper Colt, the cruise speed and handling characteristics tend to be slow and sluggish rather than quick and nimble. But today’s bargain, a 1977 Grumman American AA-1C Lynx, bucks the trend for a reasonable $36,000.

With some 1,820 examples built between 1968 and 1978, the Grumman AA-1 family is rare enough to stand out from other types on the ramp, but common enough that parts remain relatively plentiful to this day. Additionally, with the support of companies like Fletchair and multiple active, enthusiastic type clubs, sourcing parts and expertise is fairly straightforward.

Quick, nimble handling, decent cruise speeds, and a panoramic view out of the large canopy all help to create a flying experience that’s notably different from comparable types. With a 125-horsepower upgrade, this particular Grumman is even quicker, with cruise speeds approaching 120 knots. The canopy can even be partially opened in flight to introduce fresh air into the cabin.

This AA-1 has been cared for over the years by the same owner since 2001. Reportedly always hangared with all logs, the seller reports that it has no hail damage, corrosion, or debonding of the airframe. The bold exterior paint is rated at a 7 out of 10.

Inside, red carpet and upholstery match the exterior. Ample room is available behind the seats for baggage, and the overall condition seems to reflect the seller’s 7 out of 10 rating.

The panel is simple and straightforward. While not updated with the latest electronic wizardry, the instruments are arranged in a neat, logical fashion, with a tidy radio stack that should simplify a future upgrade.

This example has just under 3,000 hours on the airframe and 1,300 hours since the last engine overhaul. Indeed, with a 2,400 hour TBO on the Lycoming O-235, the engine has only just passed the halfway point to TBO, based on hours. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the next owner of this Grumman likely has many years of enjoyable flying ahead.