Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1979 Cessna 172N Skyhawk

If there’s one common complaint about the ubiquitous Cessna 172 Skyhawk, it’s that the otherwise easy-to-own and simple-to-fly stalwart of general aviation is perhaps lacking in the excitement category.

Docile as any airplane ever built, many 172 pilots eventually long for something more interesting and engaging as their subsequent types. Today’s bargain, however, combines all the benefits of the 172 with the challenge and fun of a taildragger configuration, and at $94,900, it can be yours at Aircraft For Sale.

As a 1979 N-model this 172 incorporates the swept vertical stabilizer and rear cabin window, giving it the most modern look of any 172 variants. Custom-painted wheel pants and a sharp paint scheme add to the overall appearance and make it stand out from older, round-tail, fabric-covered taildraggers. As 172s go, this is one of the more unique examples.

Also unique is the shockingly low airframe time. Since rolling out of the Cessna factory in 1979, this Skyhawk has accumulated only 1,589 hours on the airframe and engine. Amounting to an average of about 35 hours of flight time per year, it’s likely this 172 didn’t see much—if any—time as a trainer.

Inside, the panel is clean, uncluttered, and tidy with good plastics and a JPI engine monitor. Additionally, it comes with dual shoulder harnesses and skylights that do a nice job of brightening up the cabin. An extended baggage compartment provides a great place to store lighter-weight-yet-bulky items, such as sleeping bags for overnight camping trips.

Compared to smaller, shorter types such as Luscombes and Pacers, the 172 is a relatively docile taildragger. Rather than exhibiting nervous or twitchy handling qualities during takeoff and landing, the longer fuselage and good slow-speed flying traits make the 172 among the easier taildraggers to master.

For an interesting and unique take on the 172, this example checks a lot of boxes and will likely provide its next owner with many years of enjoyment.