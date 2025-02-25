Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1981 Cessna 172RG Cutlass

The reason for the low price is a simple one - both the airframe and engine have higher-than-average times. At 15,476 hours, the airframe has seen plenty of flying over the years but has reportedly been well cared for, with complete logs and no appearances in the NTSB database. With 3,246 hours since the last major overhaul, the engine is certainly due for its next. But with the average price of 172RGs hovering around $120,000, this example presents an opportunity for the next owner to have the engine overhauled and still have less than that invested in total while enjoying the confidence of a freshly-overhauled engine.

Manufactured between 1980 and 1985, the 172RG offered more than just retractable landing gear to the standard 172. A constant-speed propeller and more powerful 180hp Lycoming O-360 boosted takeoff and climb performance while improving cruise efficiency. Additionally, fuel capacity was increased, stretching the range beyond that of the standard 172.

The seller reports that the exterior and interior have been maintained in great condition. This is more likely than with most aircraft from this era, as this example has had only one owner since new. Not surprisingly, it also includes complete logbooks.

With neutral colors and a basic paint scheme rated by the seller as 9/10, the exterior presents better than many aircraft from the era. Similarly, the interior shows no visible damage or missing trim. Given its factory-original condition, a thorough detailing and steam cleaning would likely hide much of the use it has seen over the years.

The panel is in similarly original condition, with the logical, orderly factory arrangement of traditional steam gauges. While the original stack of Cessna radios remains, the clean, unmolested panel sets the next owner up for a relatively straightforward installation of updated avionics. A uAvionix TailBeacon provides ADS-B out duties to maintain access to all airspace.

For a prospective owner who likes the idea of flying behind a newly overhauled engine, this 172RG provides an opportunity to invest well below market price for the airplane itself and add an overhaul to the equation to arrive at the average 172RG price in the end - only with additional peace of mind.