Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1986 Yakovlev Yak-52

Visit nearly any airshow or large fly-in, and it’s easy to find oneself dreaming of warbird ownership. The sound of a round engine, the feel of power and torque, and the legacy of military aviation all in one enchanting package. Typically, such packages cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. But at $77,500, today’s bargain provides all of those things for less than the price of a loaded Ford F-150.

Derived from the taildragger Yak-50, which was derived from the 1940s-era Yak-18, the Yak-52 was manufactured as a military trainer between 1978 and 1998. With tandem seating beneath a glass canopy, central control sticks, and a 360-horsepower, 9-cylinder Vedeneyev M-14P radial engine, the flying experience might seem far older and war-torn than the airplane itself.

As warbirds go, the Yak-52 isn’t a particularly large aircraft. With an empty weight of approximately 2,238 lbs empty and a maximum weight of 2,877 lbs, it’s not much heavier than a Cessna 182. But unlike the 182, the Yak is fully aerobatic, with fuel and oil systems permitting inverted flight. It’s also touted as an exceptionally well-handling aircraft, with crisp roll rates and the capability to perform well in aerobatic competitions.

With only 1,207 hours on the airframe and 72 hours on the engine since its last major overhaul, this airplane is also decidedly younger than most warbirds. Repainted in 1996 and hangared since then, it sports a bold white and red paint scheme, with a red star and Cyrillic revealing its Russian roots.

This particular Yak-52 likely produces more thrust than others. When the engine was overhauled, the propeller was upgraded to a Whirlwind W-520. Crafted out of carbon fiber, the sculpted blades are noticeably more advanced and surely far lighter than the paddle-like blades on the stock propeller.

Inside, the panel was modernized with a uAvionix AV-30 primary flight instrument. The rest of the gauges align with the airplane's utilitarian look and feel, with most information presented in analog form. A smoke system adds even more potential for fun while also serving as an amusing way to announce your position when other traffic reports that they’re looking for you.

For much of the look, feel, and experience of a warbird at a fraction of the cost of traditional examples like the T-6, BT-13, and the like, this Yakovlev offers an intriguing blend of qualities with a price of entry that’s not much higher than many Cessna 172s.