Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1997 Kitfox IV-1200

Today’s bargain unlocks off-airport and backcountry adventures for less than the price of many Cessna 150s. One of the most popular experimental aircraft available, the Kitfox is a robust, 2-place, fabric-covered taildragger with exceptional short-field capability, and this 1997 Model 4-1200 is available for $42,000 on AircraftForSale.

First flown in 1991, the Model 4 improved on the preceding three Kitfoxes by utilizing a laminar-flow airfoil and improved flaperons. The Model 4-1200 was the final version of the Model 4 and added a strengthened airframe that increased the gross weight significantly to 1,200 pounds. The -1200 also incorporated a larger rudder and vertical stabilizer for improved control authority.

With 7,363 hours on the airframe, this particular Kitfox has seen significant use, but it appears to have been very well cared for. With no reported damage history and an airframe and fabric rated at 8/10, it appears to be a well-sorted and well cared for example with plenty of life left.

Kitfoxes are available with a variety of engines, and this example sports a four-cylinder Jabiru. One Kitfox owner with the same setup reports a 95 mph cruise speed while burning only 3 gallons per hour. The same owner reports seeing healthy climb rates of 1,200 feet per minute.

Unlike many aircraft types, the Kitfox has foldable wings. This enables the airplane to be tucked into a small corner of a standard aircraft hangar, presenting the option of subletting a section of another renter’s hangar for relatively little rent. Alternatively, the excellent short-field performance opens up the possibility of landing in a large backyard and using a standard car garage as a hangar.

