Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1999 Diamond DA-20-C1 Eclipse/Evolution

In most cases, when shopping for sub-$100,000 airplanes, we typically must accept the reality that our choices will have been built in the 1950s, 1960s, or, if we’re lucky, the 1970s. The idea of buying and owning a 1999 model in that price range seems like pure fantasy. But at $85,000, this 1999 Diamond DA-20-C1 Eclipse/Evolution might be a dream come true.

One potentially significant hurdle is that this Eclipse is located in Montreal, Canada. So, for US readers, it would probably be advisable to hire a professional to handle the import paperwork. With those duties firmly on someone else’s shoulders, the buyer is left to consider the attributes of this sleek, composite airplane.

Unlike the typical Cessnas and Pipers that dominate the sub-$100k price bracket, the Diamond is a modern, aerodynamically efficient alternative that’s downright futuristic in comparison. Indeed, even with the relatively small, 125-horsepower Continental IO-240 engine and fixed landing gear, the slippery airframe returns a 130-knot (or 150 mph) cruise speed.

This particular example has been flown a fair amount—which, from a maintenance perspective, is generally a better alternative to an airplane that has been sitting unused for months at a time. The airframe has 11,829 hours, and the engine has logged 714 hours since its last major overhaul in January of 2023. That works out to just over 26 hours of flying per month since the overhaul—again, far better than an engine that’s just been sitting.

Additionally, the IO-240 boasts a 2,200-hour recommended time before overhaul (TBO). This means the engine is presently only about a third of the way there, likely providing the next owner with many years of flying before the next overhaul is necessary.

Inside, the cockpit feels open, modern, and sporty to pilots accustomed to Cessnas and Pipers. The seats are noticeably reclined, and the wraparound canopy provides an expansive, panoramic field of view. Floor-mounted control sticks make it feel sportier yet, particularly compared to the usual yokes in Skyhawks and Cherokees.

The panel consists of a standard six-pack of analog gauges and more analog gauges for engine information. Being a 1999 model, the Diamond has a layout that is neat and orderly, and the tidy rows of switches and circuit breakers follow suit. It’s a far cry from the 1970s-era counterparts that tend to have loose, faded pieces of plastic trim rattling around the cabin.

For someone interested in a modern, sporty alternative to other types in the sub-$100k price bracket, the pilot willing to hire a service to handle the import paperwork will likely end up with a fantastic, efficient machine that will serve them well for many years.