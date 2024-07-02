Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2000 Micco SP-20

It’s not every day that one can find an airplane that combines cross-country capability, a 200-horsepower fuel-injected engine, and retractable tailwheel gear. It’s even more unusual to locate such an airplane that’s under 25 years old with only 360 hours of total time on both the airframe and engine for under $100,000. But this unique Micco SP-20 defies expectations by offering all of the above at a price of $94,500 on AircraftForSale.

A direct evolution of the 1940s-era Meyers 145, the Micco is a modernized version that entered production in the early 2000s. It incorporated a far more powerful engine than the original Meyers – the 200-horsepower Lycoming IO-360 – which returns a cruise speed of around 140 knots. In addition, the IO-360 has a TBO of 2,000 hours, beating many comparable engines by hundreds of hours.

Standing tall on the ramp, the Micco’s canopy slides backward to allow easy entry. The airframe is a tubular steel frame wrapped in aluminum skin, a design that provides some additional peace of mind when it comes to crashworthiness. Inside, a clean and orderly panel and King radio stack are a far cry from many of the typical aircraft offerings at this price, and the combination of control sticks and the tailwheel configuration create a far more interesting and fun flying experience.

With only 15 examples on the FAA registry, the SP-20 is sure to attract attention on any ramp. Fortunately, while production ended years ago, the Meyers Aircraft Owners Association provides a wealth of knowledge and expertise that carries over to the Micco, making ownership just a bit easier.

For a thoroughly modernized version of a rare classic with great looks and remarkably low hours on both the airframe and engine, this unique find might be just the ticket.

Learn more about the Micco SP-20 here.

