Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2008 Czech Sport Aircraft SportCruiser

First flown in 2005 and introduced the following year, the SportCruiser is an experimental, two-seat, all-metal airplane powered by a 99-horsepower Rotax 912 ULS engine. In 2010, Piper launched a certificated version of the SportCruiser called the PiperSport and sold 45 before ending production. The original SportCruiser remains in production today, with over 400 examples built to date.

As a modern, clean-sheet design, the SportCruiser offers some compelling specs. Despite the relatively low engine power, it can take off in approximately 350 feet, cruise at over 100 mph, and land in just over 400 feet. Unlike many small experimentals, this one provides a cabin that’s over four inches wider than a Cessna 182.

The seller rates the interior and exterior as 9/10. This makes sense, given the low airframe and engine time of only 444 hours. Indeed, the photos show paint that still appears glossy and factory-new. With a recommended time before overhaul (TBO) of 2,000 hours, the engine overhaul is likely many years away.

Inside, modern Dynon avionics in a clean, simple layout welcome the pilot, as do easy-to-reach circuit breakers and an orderly row of nicely color-coded switches. An autopilot reduces workload on longer flights, and an AvMap GPS provides navigation duties.

More than anything, however, the takeaway feature of the SportCruiser is the blend of operating economy and fun. With a 5.5 gallon per hour fuel burn and engine overhauls less expensive than overhauls for certified Continentals and Lycomings, the per-hour ownership cost is lower than legacy Cessnas and Pipers. And rather than coping with a cramped cockpit and limited outward visibility, occupants of the SportCruiser will enjoy a panoramic view out of the bubble canopy while flying with centrally-mounted control sticks.