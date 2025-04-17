Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2009 Kitfox Series 7

In the world of general aviation, factory-new aircraft are well beyond most budgets. With Cessna 172s and Carbon Cubs approaching the half-million dollar mark, most of us must accept the reality that we’ll be flying airplanes that were built before we were born. But if we add “slightly used” and “experimental” to the equation, beautiful and modern examples emerge, like this 2009 Kitfox Series 7 available for $94,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

First flown in 1984, the small, two-place, side-by-side homebuilt was an instant hit. Utilizing various models of popular Rotax engines, they proved to be among the easier-to-own aircraft available. And today, with nearly 5,000 kits completed, parts and expertise is commonplace, further easing the ownership experience.

Over the years, the Kitfox progressed through various different models of varying power outputs, performance levels, and handling qualities. This Model 7 represents the most modern incarnation. With the 100-horsepower Rotax 912 ULS, it provides Cessna-like cruising speeds and range, but adds impressive STOL ability for accessing short strips.

This particular Kitfox has 610 hours on the airframe and engine. It has reportedly been hangared for its entire life, and the condition of the paint and fabric reflect this. Said to have been beautifully maintained, the last conditional inspection took place in May of 2024.

The tidy interior reflects this. Upholstery is clean and intact, with no visible rips or wear. The windows are in similarly good condition, with ample visibility afforded through the skylights and fully translucent doors.

The panel is similarly clean and tidy. A basic six-pack of analog gauges is positioned in front of the pilot, with orderly rows of switches and circuit breakers along the lower edge. An iFly GPS is cleanly mounted in the center, and the airliner-style aluminum gasper vents provide a professional touch.

Fitted with paint-matched wheel pants, this particular Kitfox is set up for speed rather than off-airport exploring. But, should the next owner wish for a change of pace, new tires are likely all that’s needed to access sandbars, farm fields, and other off-the-beaten-path destinations. Modern, relatively new general aviation rarely offers this much flexibility for a five-figure price.