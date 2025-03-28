Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2017 Bakeng Deuce

With freshly overhauled Lycoming O-320 engines listed for $40-50,000, it might seem odd that an example with only 59 hours since major overhaul can be purchased for half of that amount with an entire airplane installed around it. But such is the case with today’s bargain on Aircraft For Sale, a 2017 Bakeng Deuce listed at only $23,000.

Categorized as a Curtiss-Wright CW-1 Junior but in fact a 2017 Bakeng Deuce, this little experimental, homebuilt taildragger is one of over 100 examples built since the type’s first flight in 1970. With two seats in open cockpit configuration, it provides the feel of a barnstorming biplane with the size, weight, and operating economy of a Cessna 150.

Indeed, the empty weight of around 1,000 pounds and maximum weight of 1,650 pounds are almost exactly the same as the Cessna 150, as is the 30-foot wingspan. Unlike most 150s, however, the Deuce has a 160-horsepower Lycoming O-320 that provides substantially more power. Cruise speed is listed as 140 mph, and rate of climb is listed as 1,000 feet per minute.

The airframe is fairly standard for older taildraggers and many homebuilts, with a welded steel tube fuselage covered by metal and fabric. The unique parasol wing utilizes wooden construction and is covered in fabric. Many airframe parts are sourced from other types, such as the Cessna 170 landing gear, the Aeronca tailwheel, and the tried-and-true Cleveland wheels and brakes.

Inside, the little panel is perfectly suited to a small, open cockpit homebuilt - small and simple. A JPI fuel flow instrument adds some modern functionality, but things are otherwise quite basic. Interestingly, the airplane has flaps, which are actuated electrically via a switch on the panel. Pushbutton electric start makes this Deuce somewhat more modern than others that must be hand-propped.

Another interesting modification that makes this Deuce stand out is the engine cowl. Whereas the original Deuce cowl is a large metal version with a gaping intake that resembles that of early Mooneys, this Deuce has a decidedly more modern composite cowl. With careful sculpting and shaping and small intakes positioned up high, it surely creates substantially less drag. Combined with the more powerful engine, it’s likely this Deuce cruises notably faster than standard examples.

Both the airframe and engine have only 59 hours total time, 10 of which have been flown in the past six months. With a thorough inspection to confirm all is in good working order, the next owner can expect years of enjoyment as they enjoy open-air flying on warm summer days - all for about half the value of the engine itself.