Best Drones for 2025

The popularity of drones has skyrocketed over the last few years. To date there are over a million drones registered in the United States alone and hundreds of thousands of pilots flying them. From hobbyists just looking to experience the joy of flying to massive corporations benefiting from all drone technology has to offer, drone and drone pilot numbers continue to increase with no end in sight.

Whether you are looking to start flying for yourself or exploring which drones would be good for your business, Plane & Pilot’s list of the top drones for 2025 has something for everyone. We have selected drones for the following categories:

You’ll notice most of our list is made up of DJI drones. While there are many other drone manufactures building quality drones, at this time, DJI is still putting out the top product on the market when it comes to consumer-level drones. We’ll share more details about each of our selections, but before we do, let’s cover some of the factors we considered before selecting the drones on our list. They will serve as a good guide to help you make the best drone selection for yourself.

What to Consider When Looking for a Drone

Drones are designed with many use cases in mind. Some are meant for aerial photography, while others are designed to cater to those with a need for speed. There are numerous use cases for drone technology, and knowing what you want to get out of a drone will help you select the best for you or your drone business.

While we have vetted all the drones on our 2025 list to ensure they are high-quality drones, you’ll want to make sure the one you select is best matched for your needs. If you aim to buy a drone for inspections, those designed to be racing drones are not the optimal ones for you to select. Some of the more popular industries using drones include the following:

Photography/videography

Mapping

Utility inspections

Delivery

Racing

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Hobbyist

In addition to looking at what you would like to use your drone for, you’ll want to consider your budget. Drones come in all shapes and sizes and all budget ranges. Some drones can be purchased for less than $100, and others can cost millions of dollars, particularly those used by the military. For our list, we have considered three budget levels:

Budget drones: Less than $500

Less than $500 Midpoint drones: $500 to $2,500

$500 to $2,500 High-end drones: Over $2,500

To decide what drones made the list, we considered the cost, specifications (camera quality, flight time, range, ease of use, size, safety features, and durability), and the best use case for them. Together, it all adds up to our list of the best drones of 2025.

2025’s Shining Stars

Best budget drone: DJI Neo ($199)

DJI Neo [Courtesy: DJI]

Budget drones are some of the toughest to buy. If you have been in the drone industry long enough, you know that drones priced under $500 are often more hype than anything else. That’s not the case with the DJI Neo. The Neo is small but packs a lot of punch. The drone features built-in propeller guards, weighs only 135 grams, and can take off and land in your hand, all without ever using a remote. The drone can be operated using an app on your cell phone or even with voice commands. It has a flight time of about 18 minutes, captures 12MP pictures and 4K 30fps video, and has a slew of intelligent flight features. It’s perfect for beginners, children, and anyone looking to score a great drone without breaking the bank.

Best midpoint drone: DJI Air 3S ($1,099)

Moving into the midrange drone category adds cost, but in return, you get way more power than any budget drone can deliver. The DJI Air 3S is the perfect machine for someone starting out in the drone service business or looking to add basic mapping and inspection power to their operation.

DJI Air 3S [Courtesy: DJI]

With a dual camera, the drone can capture up to 50MP images and 4K/60fps HDR videos. The flight time is up to 45 minutes, and the drone handles itself well during the day and night. With a transmission range of up to 20 kilometers, it has the power needed for some of the toughest jobs out there. Built-in safety features make it easy to fly safely, even in tight spaces.

Series professionals will love the power they get with the DJI Inspire 3. A drone that costs the same price as some cars sounds ridiculous. Still, if you are into industries like movie production, you’ll love the drone’s 8K sensor with internal recording of up to 8K/25fps CinemaDNG video and 8K/75fps Apple ProRes RAW video in full frame.

DJI Inspire 3 [Courtesy: CJI]

Other features include a 1/1.8-inch Low-Light FPV Camera, 360-degree pan with upward tilt, and high-precision RTK positioning technology used in industries such as architecture and surveying to deliver centimeter-level accuracy.

Best for racing: DJI Avata 2 ($999)

When it comes to drone racing, it’s all about speed. If you are looking to get a drone that is ready out of the box and can fly at speeds of up to 60 mph, the DJI Avata 2 is the perfect drone.

DJI Avata 2 [Courtesy: DJI]

RC Motion 3 allows for stunning flying acrobatics with one push, including front/back flips, sideways rolls, and 180-degree drifts. With a max flight time of up to 23 minutes, you can capture high-speed FPV videos just like the pros. With an ultra-wide-angle FOV that enhances low-altitude, high-speed flying, the DJI Avata 2 can capture 4K/60fps HDR videos even at top speeds. It’s perfect for new racing pilots.

Best for photography: EVO II Pro 6K Rugged Bundle V3 ($2,099)

The EVO II Pro 6K is the only non-DJI drone on our list. If you aren’t familiar with Autel Robotics, it has been making drones since 2015 and boasts a large fan base. Its drones are known for their characteristic orange hulls, and the quality of its product is often compared to DJI.

EVO II Pro 6K [Courtesy: Autel Robotics]

Photographers will love the capabilities of the EVO II Pro 6K. The drone features a 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 6K Ultra HD video. It offers an adjustable aperture range from f/2.8 to f/11 and a maximum ISO of 44,000, providing flexibility in various lighting conditions, something every photographer will appreciate. Flight times are up to 40 minutes, and the smart controller makes it easy to fly. I’ve flown the EVO II Pro 6K several times and love it.

Best vlogging drone: DJI Flip ($439)

The DJI Flip is one of the brand’s newest offerings. It was designed from the ground up as the perfect drone for vlogging.

DJI Flip [Courtesy: DJI]

The design is compact, with the drone folding into a size that fits in your pocket and weighs under 249 grams. It has a flight time of up to 31 minutes and features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that captures 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR video. Vloggers will appreciate the AI Subject Tracking and various intelligent shooting modes, making it ideal for capturing dynamic footage.

Best for enterprise work: DJI Matrice 30T Worry-Free Plus Combo ($10,587)

If you need series enterprise-level drone horsepower, look no further than the DJI Matrice 30T. The 30T is an ideal platform for first responders, utility companies, construction, and the oil and gas industry.

DJI Matrice 30T [Courtesy: DJI]

Featuring a 48MP zoom camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 640-by-512 thermal sensor, the 30T can provide the data professionals need to bring their operation to the next level. It is even IP55 rated, meaning it is water resistant and can perform in some pretty harsh conditions.

Best drone overall: DJI Mavic 3 Pro ($2,199)

With so many great drones on the market, it’s tough to pick just one that stands out as the best overall. To help us decide, we thought of what drone would have the best combination of reliability, performance, flight time, and a cost that wouldn’t price out too many people. In the end, the clear winner was the DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro [Courtesy: DJI]

The Mavic 3 Pro is a flagship drone featuring a triple-camera system: a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, a 70 millimeter medium telephoto lens, and a 166 mm telephoto lens. It captures 20 MP images and supports 5.1K video recording at 50fps. The drone offers a maximum flight time of up to 43 minutes and includes omnidirectional obstacle sensing for enhanced safety. Its advanced imaging capabilities and extended flight duration make it ideal for professional aerial photography and videography. It offers the best overall features for your dollar.

Another Look at Our Picks

Before we let you go, a couple of notes on safety. Flying drones is fun, but it should not be forgotten that rules must be followed so no one gets hurt. The FAA has a number of regulations all drone pilots must follow. If you plan to use your drones for business, you’ll need a Part 107 license if flying in the United States. For those unfamiliar with the test for the Part 107, check out online schools like Altitude University and the Pilot Institute. Always remember that flying safely is the only way to fly.

There is something for everyone on our 2025 list of the best drones out there. You can narrow the list down by thinking about your budget and what you would like to use your drone for, but ultimately, any of these would be a great drone to buy.

FAQ

What factors should I consider before buying a drone?

Consider your budget, intended use, camera quality, flight time, and ease of use.

Are DJI drones better than other brands?

DJI dominates the market with reliable features, but brands like Autel Robotics also offer excellent options.

What industries benefit most from drones?