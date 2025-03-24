5 Great Drones Under $1,500

Unlike some lower-priced drones that are marketed as more than they are, these drones won’t disappoint. [Courtesy: DJI]

Drones are taking over the skies. From their early start as little more than gimmicky toys to standard industry tools, UAVs are flying into all corners of society.

The growth of drone technology has led to a variety of options. Some are great for those looking to fly for fun, and others are perfect for tackling complex industrial inspections. With that variety comes a wide range of price tags from a few hundred dollars to a few hundred thousand dollars.

For those looking to get a drone that is more for fun, there are plenty of good options under $500. If you are looking for more than the joy of flying, you'll want to dig a little deeper into your funds. In order to capture professional-level photography or for those wishing to enter into the drone business as a service provider, a good starting point is to look for ones under $1,500.

Camera drones in the range of $500-$1,500 offer pilots a wide range of options. From more advanced cameras to drones with built-in safety features and intelligent flight modes, Plane & Pilot has compiled a list of five drones you'll love. You'll enjoy flying any of these, but we'll make sure to share who we think each camera drone is ideally for.

What to Consider When Buying Drones Under $1,500

Our list includes drones that have advanced features, which are well worth the extra cost. We'll share some of the best features for each of these drones. But first we'll go into some general factors to consider when looking at drones in this price range.

You will want to ensure you follow the rules associated with flying drones. The FAA has a difficult task trying to keep the skies safe. Typically, as the cost of drones goes up, so does the weight. This means you'll probably need to register your drone with the agency.

Additionally, if you are flying for anything other than the joy of it, you'll need to get your Part 107 license. A great place to start that journey is through online schools like Altitude University and the Pilot Institute.

Your next consideration will be the capabilities you need in a drone. If UAVs under $1,500 fit into your budget, select one from our list that meets your needs. Photographers and entry-level drone service providers will need a camera with at least 20MP. Another feature that is a must is a three-axis gimbal. This will ensure the images you capture are crisp and not affected by the movement of the drone.

Battery life or flight time is also important. Drone manufacturers always advertise flight times as "up to" a specific number of minutes. In reality, you'll probably never get the number of minutes they do. These flight times are measured in perfect conditions and don't take into consideration the time you need to bring the drone back to your location and safely land it. Take at least 10 percent off of the advertised flight time. At a minimum, drones in this price range should have at least 20 minutes of flight time.

5 Great Drones

Plane & Pilot’s five selections are designed for those looking to get more out of a drone than from options under $500—both for fun and work. We'll identify which drones are better for the thrill of flying and which can earn you a living. Here is the list:

DJI Air 2S

While the DJI Air 2S isn't the newest kid on the block, it's still an excellent drone. The Air 2S was released in 2021 and features a compact, foldable design that is perfect for travel. I use the Air 2S in my drone service business as a backup for basic real estate photography work if my primary drone has issues, and I have never been disappointed in the results.

DJI Air 2S [Courtesy: Amazon]

The drone features a 20MP camera and a 1-inch CMOS sensor. You can also capture 4K video at 60fps. You'll love the advanced safety features like four-way obstacle sensing, which is enhanced by the advanced pilot assistance system (APAS) 4.0, helping you autonomously navigate around obstacles. The flight time is 31 minutes, making this drone a perfect choice for someone looking for an inexpensive option to begin their commercial drone pilot career.

DJI Avata 2

If you are looking to have some fun in the skies with a next-level racing drone, the DJI Avata 2 is worth taking a look at. Avata 2 is a first-person view (FPV) drone that can reach speeds of up to 60 mph. The Fly More combo comes with three batteries, a remote control, and goggles for a fully immersive experience. With flight times of up to 23 minutes, this combo provides over an hour of drone racing at its best.

DJI Avata 2 [Courtesy: Amazon]

The drone has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 4K videos at 60fps and 4K slow-motion footage at 100fps. It has a number of safety features and 46GB of internal storage, so you can save footage of your racing victories or share your aerial acrobatics on social media with ease. If you are looking to win your next race and become the ace of your circuit, this UAV is for you.

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 4 Pro has replaced the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but that's good news for those looking to get a high-quality drone with some bonus features. Typically, when DJI releases a drone, it gives you several upgrade options. One of those is a remote with a built-in screen. The addition of this screen will usually price the combo above $1,500, but when the model is replaced, you can find the older version with the upgraded remote for under that price point.

DJI Mini 3 Pro [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Mini 3 pro linked above comes with an upgraded remote and three batteries. Equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, it captures stunning 4K HDR video and 48MP photos, ensuring crisp, detailed imagery. Each battery offers flight times of up to 34 minutes, but you can buy more robust batteries that push this limit to up to 47 minutes per flight. While the Mini 3 Pro lacks some of the features found in more advanced drones, you can definitely use this drone for entry-level work like basic real estate photography.

DJI Air 3

If you liked the features and capabilities of the DJI Air 2S, you'll love the improvements made in the DJI Air 3. This drone features a dual camera (wide-angle and 3x medium telephoto), as well as omnidirectional obstacle sensing, longer flight times, and better video transmission (O4). The improved camera allows you to capture 48MP stills and 4K/60fps HDR video.

DJI Air 3 [Courtesy: Amazon]

This makes the drone a perfect selection for work as a commercial drone pilot in real estate, event photography, basic inspections, and more. Each battery will get you up to 46 minutes in the air, and the preloaded intelligent flight modes include FocusTrack, MasterShots, Quickshots (Asteroid not supported by medium tele camera lens), Hyperlapse, Waypoint Flight, Cruise Control, Night Mode, and more. It's a great option for new and intermediate-level commercial drone pilots.

EVO Lite Plus

DJI offers a wide selection of excellent drones, but they aren't the only high-quality manufacturer out there. Autel Robotics has proven itself to have high-quality drones under $1,500. The Autel Robotics EVO Lite Plus is definitely worth considering.

EVO Lite Plus [Courtesy: Autel]

With a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a 6K camera, Autel Robotics EVO Lite Plus offers an adjustable aperture from F/2.8-F/11 and supports 6K/30fps video. Each battery offers up to 40 minutes of flight time, which is hard to find in another drone within this price range. There are plenty of safety features, flight modes available at the click of a button, and features for better image and video capturing at night. Like the DJI Air 3, this drone is an excellent choice for commercial drone pilots in various industries.

Another Look at Our Picks:

So there you have it—five excellent selections, all under $1,500. You will find each of these drones are well worth the cost. Unlike some lower-priced drones that are marketed as more than they are, these drones won't disappoint. Whether you are looking for a solid racing drone, an entry-level drone for work, or a more advanced drone to earn some money with, purchasing a drone from this list is a great start.

FAQ

Can I use these drones for commercial work?

Yes, drones like the DJI Air 3 and Autel EVO Lite+ have high-quality cameras and features suitable for real estate, photography, and inspections.

Do I need a license to fly these drones?

If you’re flying for commercial purposes in the U.S., you’ll need a Part 107 license from the FAA.

