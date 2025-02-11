Flying High on a Budget: Best Drones Under $500

You’ve probably seen the amazing footage captured by drones on social media or in the latest Hollywood blockbuster. From first-person views of a racing drone flying through abandoned buildings to sweeping shots of breathtaking landscapes as cars speed along some coastal highway.

You may have even thought to yourself, “Hey, I’d like to do that,” only to find that many of the drones you looked at cost thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars, pricing them out of your budget.

Drones can be expensive, but they don’t have to be. There are many high-quality drones you can get for under $500. As drone technology has improved over the last few years, drones have become easier to fly and come with better cameras and sensors, making even brand-new pilots able to capture professional-level photos and videos right out of the gate.

Drones, after all, are essentially flying cameras. Using a remote control, a drone pilot can position the drone and camera in ways that could never be achieved using a camera on the ground. They are fun to fly and you’ll never forget the first time you see a photo of what you captured hanging on your wall.

If you are looking to capture a little bit of that magic for yourself and join the thousands of other drone pilots currently flying but are budget-minded, you have come to the right place. We’ll cover a few things to consider before buying a drone, our top five drone picks under $500, and provide some tips for getting the most out of your new drone.

So, let’s take to the skies together and explore how you can quickly launch into aerial photography without breaking the bank.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Drone

Just like any other purchase, it’s good to know a few things about drones before buying one. While there are some great drones that you can get for less than $500, there are also some real duds out there.

Unfortunately, many of the “top drone” lists you see online are not vetted by an expert. That $100 drone that says it’s just as good as a $1,000 drone is probably little more than a $100 headache. Before you buy, consider the following:

Camera quality

Flight time

Range

Ease of use

Portability and durability

There are two things to consider when it comes to cameras. First is the resolution (megapixels). Look for drones with at least a 12MP camera. While, in general, more megapixels are better, you also need to factor in the sensor size. Look for camera sensors that are 1/1.3-inch or better. Other features worth considering are video resolution, where 4K, 1080p is good, and whether the drone comes with multiaxis gimbals or software for stabilization.

Flight times are very important when you are looking at drones under $500. Some drone manufacturers will advertise tons of great features and only have a flight time of five minutes. What good are all those features if you have to land the drone soon after it takes off? Look for at least 10 minutes of flight time. Keep in mind that advertised flight times are in perfect conditions. You will almost never get the full advertised amount. For example, I fly drones that advertise 30-minute flight times, but typically, I can only get about 27 minutes per battery.

Range is how far away you can fly the drone from the controller. Keep in mind that there are rules you must follow when flying a drone. One is that you must be able to see your drone at all times. If the drone you are considering buying has a range of 10 miles, that doesn’t help you too much since you can’t see a drone that far away. Look for ranges that are around 1-2 miles.

When I first started flying drones about 10 years ago, many of them were difficult to fly. They didn't have the features modern drones have, which help keep them stable. Most drones now have beginner modes, GPS, return-to-home, and other ease of use features. Look for these in the drones that interest you.

A final factor worth considering is size and durability. Depending on how much your drone weighs and how you plan to use it, you may need to register it with the FAA. In addition to weight considerations, make sure it is built to last. Features like propeller guards and obstacle avoidance sensors help prevent crashes and collision damage.

Top Five Drones Under $500

Without further delay, here are our recommendations for drones under $500:

First on our list is the Ryze Tello. This drone is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but built with DJI and Intel technology. The camera isn’t the best, with only 5MP, but given the drone’s other features, it’s worth considering.

Ryze Tello [Courtesy: DJI]

We selected a combo that has everything you need for $199, but you can find the drone itself for only $99. The Tello has a 13-minute flight time and can be programmed, making it a great tool for STEM education. I bought one when they first came out, and it’s fun to fly and ideal for new pilots.

If you are looking for a compact drone with a 12MP camera, 18-minute flight time, and 4K video that doesn't even require a remote, the DJI Neo is the drone for you.

DJI Neo [Courtesy: DJI]

The drone is designed to be user friendly with features like palm takeoff and landing, intelligent flight modes like follow me, and built-in propeller guards for added safety. The Neo is the perfect drone for kids and adults just learning to fly. You get maximum creative power with minimal hassle.

Some people interested in drones are looking to experience the joys of flying, while others want to focus more on taking pictures. If the latter describes you, check out the HOVERAir X1.

HOVERAir X1 [Courtesy: Amazon]

This compact drone can fold into your pocket but still has a 12MP camera, 10-12 minutes of flight time per battery, and numerous intelligent flight modes such as Hover, Zoom Out, Follow, Orbit, Bird’s Eye, Snapshot, and Dolly Track, allowing users to get fantastic shots without worrying too much about flying the drone. It’s a perfect drone for those looking to capture on-the-go aerial photography.

While the DJI Mini 3 isn’t the newest drone in the company’s Mini series, it’s one of the best drones you can buy for under $500. The drone features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a 12MP camera and can capture 4K HDR videos.

DJI Mini 3 [Courtesy: DJI]

The Mini 3 has a 38-minute flight time, but there is an extended battery that can increase that to 51 minutes. It even has an innovative gimbal design so that the camera can shoot vertically, making it ideal for social media posts. It’s portable and perfect for pilots of all skill levels.

One of DJI’s newest drones is the DJI Flip. The Flip was designed with vloggers in mind. It’s highly portable and features a 48MP camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing high-resolution photos and recording 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second.

DJI Flip [Courtesy: DJI]

The Flip comes with a ton of intelligent flight modes and can fly for up to 31 minutes on a single charge. If you want a drone that can go anywhere you do and help you capture and share your adventures with the world, this drone is a must for our list and for your aerial photography needs.

A Few Tips for First-Time Drone Pilots

Getting a drone in your hands for the first time can be exciting and tons of fun. That being said, take it slow. The first time I flew a drone, I wasn’t off the ground for more than a few seconds before crashing it into the garage door. Slow and steady wins the race when learning to fly drones.

Start by making sure you understand what each part of the drone does. If the drone has a remote, make sure you know what happens when you move the sticks a certain way. Leaving the drone in “beginner mode” will help. You should also start flying in an open and safe area like a park, away from people, animals, and trees.

Don’t forget that flying a drone can be dangerous. Your drone is not the only thing in the skies. Understand and follow all local, state, and federal regulations related to operating a drone.

Once in the air, master the basics like moving up and down, left and right, forward and back, before trying more complicated moves or flying as high as the drone will go. You might also want to consider drone insurance. Insurance can be in the form of hull insurance (covers your drone being damaged) and liability insurance (covers damage you cause to others). There is no law requiring you to have either, but both are good practices.

While some drones are priced high enough to make you feel the pain of the purchase, many high-quality drones can be bought for less than $500. It’s important to make sure you focus on features rather than price alone. If you select any of the drones on our list, you won’t be disappointed. Remember to always follow the rules and fly safely. We’ll hopefully see you out there flying the friendly skies soon.

FAQ

Can drones under $500 take professional-quality photos?

Yes, drones like the DJI Flip with a 48MP camera can capture high-quality images and videos.

Are there any drones under $500 suitable for kids in the classroom?

The Ryze Tello is a great option for kids, offering programmable features for learning and fun.

What accessories should I buy with a budget drone?