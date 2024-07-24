Broke Down at AirVenture?

Getting stranded far from home with a broken airplane might be a pilot’s worst fear. And it’s legit – I’ve sat for a long while at an unattended airport, desperately needing a few quarts of oil, wishing there were vending machines for quarts of oil to sit alongside the self-serve fuel pumps. Finally, a fella in a big pickup rumbled through the gate and parked next to a Skylane. For all its redeeming qualities, the Cessna 182 lands terribly unless you have a case of oil in the baggage area – and this guy understood the assignment. His trip out to the airport saved my bacon, while ferrying a clapped out Citabria that burned more oil than fuel.

Coming to Oshkosh for Airventure, many of us are flying well beyond our support network, and we’re doing so in airplanes that were handbuilt – whether in a factory or a basement – and many of these flying machines are older than we are. Occasionally our birds need a little extra attention when we’re stretched to the limit but here at Airventure, we’re surrounded by a thousands of sympathetic souls. But, there are times that the screwdriver on our fuel sampler isn’t the right tool for the job, or a little know-how could help make a challenging situation into a learning experience and an easy repair.

Since 1962, EAA chapter 75 from the Moline Quad-Cities area has staffed the Emergency Aircraft Repair area, helping out pilots and owners with mechanical issues that spring up at Airventure. The chapter includes airframe and powerplant mechanics, tech counselors, homebuilders, and pilots who can help out with mechanical issues. The chapter’s contributions toward safe flight home haven’t gone unnoticed – in fact, Chapter 75 member Jim Smith received the volunteer of the year award Sunday afternoon recognizing his contributions to help pilots in a bind. Smith is the only surviving member of the initial crew from 1962, who started the volunteer service working from a pile of tools accumulated on a card table at the EAA Convention’s original site in Rockford, IL.

Now the Chapter 75 volunteers work from a solid structure with tools and consumables well organized. A large bin of hardware, donated by Hi-Line, saves a lot of headache so that pilots can replace damaged or worn nuts, bolts, and screws without having to go diving through the vendors and fly-mart looking for a match.

Volunteer Rob Ehrecke said that the Emergency Aircraft Repair service is not so much a repair station as it is a lending library of tools and knowledge. “We generally try and serve as advisers and support for owners when they have mechanical issues,” he said, “rather than do all the work for them.”

He said that common issues they encounter include flat tires, nose struts that need servicing, fouled spark plugs from extended taxiing, and electrical system charging issues.

“A lot of these issues are simply airplanes that sat much of the year waiting to be flown here,” Ehrecke said.

Craig Olson, who also volunteers with the group, consulted a computer file from past years. He said they see about 200 maintenance issues over the course of the week – one day peaked at 27 “customers” needing help. Olson said that the while the group has more than 40 volunteers with all levels of experience, they have to draw the line when things get complex. “We refer a couple dozen cases to the local FBOs — things that simply have to be handled in a shop.”

If you decided to buy a glass panel for your tri-pacer and install it in the campground, that’s on you. But if you’ve got a leaking brake line, a flat tire, or other issue that needs attention for a quick fix, or if you need to prepare for a ferry flight home, these folks are who you need to be looking for.