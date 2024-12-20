EAA Homebuilders Week Kicks off January 27
Ever dreamed of building your own airplane? Don’t miss this.
Ever considered building your own airplane but don’t quite know where to start? Here’s the place for you.
Returning in 2025, EAA’s annual Homebuilders Week kicks off January 27 and concludes January 31 after 30 action-packed online classes highlighting the ins and outs of building your own airplane. Sessions include introductions to sheet metal, fabric covering, wiring, engine installation, welding, avionics, and more.
Six live webinars will be held every day that week beginning at 11:30 a.m. CST. Sessions are an hour and a half in length and conclude at the last session, which starts at 7 p.m. CST. Each session will feature a Q&A session.
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Related Stories
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox