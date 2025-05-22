Best 2025 Father’s Day Gifts for Pilots and Aviation Enthusiasts

Find the perfect gift for Father’s Day with this guide full of gifts for pilots. [Credit: CanvaPro]

Father’s Day is quickly approaching on June 15, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the aviation-loving dad in your life, we’ve got you covered. Here are some high-flying surprises that will surely make him smile.

From aviation enthusiasts to certified pilots, there is a unique gift to satisfy every interest. Have fun browsing our curated list, and remember, whatever you choose, it’s the thought that counts.

Quick Look: Top Gifts for Pilots and Aviation Enthusiasts

Aviation Gifts Your Dad Will Love

Whether your dad is a pilot or an aviation enthusiast, these gifts will make his day special. Enjoy browsing our handpicked list to get your Father’s Day gift search started.

Personalized Vintage Wooden Propeller

Best for: Aviation art fan gift

Personalized Vintage Wooden Propeller [Courtesy: Sporty's]

Vintage wooden propellers make fantastic decorative pieces for aviation enthusiasts. This 46-inch Personalized Vintage Propeller from the Sporty’s Aviation Gifts Collection is handcrafted of wood and replicates propellers from the early days of aviation. The center hub has chrome-plated tacks to simulate bolts and a keyhole mount on the back for easy hanging. The custom design of up to 18 characters takes about two business days to complete.

Price: $39.99

Flight Gear Universal Aviator’s Light

Best for: Useful gift

Flight Gear Universal Aviator's Light [Courtesy: Sporty's]

A flashlight is an essential tool in any pilot’s flight bag, and this Flight Gear Universal Aviator’s Light offers a one-stop solution for the aviator in your life with its built-in, red-and-white lights. This light is so much more than just a headlamp for hands-free operations, as its durable clip also allows it to be placed almost anywhere on the flight deck. The light uses two AAA batteries (included) for up to 100 hours.

Price: $29.95

Liquor Decanter and Glasses

Best for: Unique gift

Airplane Globe Whiskey Decanter Set [Courtesy: Amazon]

This unique Airplane Globe Whiskey Decanter Set with an etched globe design is the perfect gift for a dad who enjoys kicking back and relaxing with his favorite beverage after a long workday. These handcrafted products will leave a lasting impression on any pilot or aviation enthusiast. The decanter holds 1,000 milliliters of liquor, while the glasses are perfect for up to a 10-ounce cocktail.

Price: Decanter and Glasses ($195)

Custom Tail Number Replica Sign

Best for: Airplane lover’s gift

Custom Tail Number Replica Sign [Courtesy: Sporty's]

For the dad who doesn’t just love aircraft but wants to own a piece of one, this Custom Tail Number Replica Sign is perfect for any aircraft owner or aviation enthusiast. This custom wall art looks great in any home, office, or hangar. Each sign is approximately 16-by-30 inches and made from metal. Due to its custom nature and high demand, allow up to five weeks for delivery.

Price: $229.95

Flight Outfitters iDeck iPad Kneeboard

Best for: Pilot in training gift

Flight Outfitters iDeck iPad Kneeboard [Courtesy: Flight Outfitters]

Pilots in training may feel overwhelmed with all the new information and tools thrown at them. To reduce stress, help your student pilot dad by keeping him organized in the flight deck. This Flight Outfitters iDeck Kneeboard has been test flown and proven to be one of the best and most reliable on the market. The small kneeboard can accommodate all versions of the iPad Mini, while the large can accommodate iPad 5-9, iPad Air 1-4, and iPad Pro 9.7-11 inch.

Price: Small ($74.95), Large ($79.95)

Learn to Fly Course – Private Pilot Ground School

Best for: Online course for obtaining a private pilot license gift

Learn To Fly Course - Private Pilot Ground School [Courtesy: Sporty's]

There are numerous private pilot training ground school courses available on the market. However, Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course – Private Pilot Ground School has everything needed to prepare the prospective flyer in your life for his written test and help him earn his private pilot certificate. With online ground school, FAA test prep, and real-world training, this course is available in one easy-to-use package.

If you want to take your gift to the next level, Sporty’s also offers its Deluxe Learn To Fly Course Kit ($499), which includes everything a student pilot could need, from video training to essential pilot supplies.

Price: $299

Flight Gear iPad Bag

Best for: Personalized gift

Flight Gear iPad Bag [Courtesy: Sporty's]

If your dad has all the pilot supplies but needs a new place to store them, then this Flight Gear iPad Bag is perfect. Custom embroidery is available for an additional $9.95 to make the bag distinctively unique, but you should allow up to two additional business days for personalization.

If you’re looking for something equally customizable but with a bit more storage space, the Flight Gear Tailwind Backpack ($99.95) is another excellent option for the pilot in your life.

Price: $79.95, plus $9.95 for custom embroidery

‘Flight’ by R.G. Grant

Best for: Book gift

‘Flight’ by R.G. Grant [Courtesy: Amazon]

Flight by R.G. Grant is a stunning visual celebration of aircraft from around the world and the pioneers who made a dream become a reality. It is a historical and visual exploration of awe-inspiring aviation over a period of 100 years, from the earliest airplane prototypes to supersonic jets. This all-encompassing read will take your aviation-loving dad on a thrilling exploration of some of the most significant commercial and military aircraft ever made.

Price: $41.22

AVI-8 Matador Chronograph

Best for: Fashion icon gift

AVI-8 Matador Chronograph [Courtesy: AVI-8]

The AVI-8 Matador Chronograph is a precision timepiece designed with some of the world’s highest-quality parts for the sophisticated dad in your life. The watch honors the Harrier Jump Jet legacy with intricate design components hidden throughout. A 14-millimeter thick stainless-steel case for ultimate durability protects the Japanese quartz chronograph. The watch is available in multiple colors: storm grey, desert black, slate blue, and viper green.

Price: $270

Logitech Flight Sim Joystick

Best for: Simulator enthusiast gift

Logitech Flight Sim Joystick [Courtesy: Sporty's]

For the simulator-loving dad in your life, the Logitech Flight Sim Joystick is a basic joystick that offers numerous functions to create a realistic piloting experience. The joystick has 12 programmable buttons that can be customized for each pilot. Logitech also provides precision twist rudder controls, a throttle lever, a rapid-fire trigger, a comfortable hand grip, and a weighted base with this ultimate design.

Price: $39.95

Buy Your Gift While You’re Thinking About It

We hope you find something on our list to meet your dad’s unique tastes and interests. As we’ve pointed out, many gifts can be personalized to make them even more meaningful. With Father’s Day coming up in June, place your order now to ensure the gift arrives in time for the special day.

Father's Day is just around the corner, but gift-giving can be year-round. If you are still shopping, check out these quality aviation gifts.

FAQ

What do pilots need?

Pilots need many supplies to conduct their missions effectively. However, many are specific to their likes and needs, like a flight bag, flashlight, kneeboard, etc. Therefore, before you invest in one particular tool for the pilot in your life, check with them to ensure it will meet their unique needs.

What's in a pilot's bag?

Pilots carry many supplies in their flight bags, some of which include a headset, kneeboard, tablet, flight computer, flashlight, multitool, dipstick, hand-held radio, portable charger, logbook, etc.

Where can I buy gifts for pilots? Aviation-focused stores, like Sporty’s Pilot Shop, are great places to buy gifts for pilots. Many of these gifts have been handpicked by pilots for pilots, and the stores often offer curated gift guides to meet any budget and need.