Going Direct: 20-Year Forecast: Here’s What The FAA Missed

The FAA released its forecast for aviation over the next 20 years, and it’s about as good a product as we can realistically hope to see. That is, it’s based on the safest assumptions and fails to take into account advances in technology that will come and could transform GA. After all, if a forecast is really seeking to foresee the health of an industry off into the future, to the year 2038, in fact, it’s fantasy not to include at least the observation that we simply don’t know what technology will bring. And while we can guess, history tells us that our guesses are always way off.
I don’t envy people tasked with creating forecasts for the long-term health of GA unless that forecast is for the continued reliability of the laws of physics on our aircraft. In the forecast, a link to which you can find at the end of this story, the FAA found that “The long-term outlook for general aviation is stable to optimistic, as growth at the high-end offsets continuing retirements at the traditional low end of the segment.” Translated, that means that personal aviation will face challenges in the years ahead. It went on to conclude that “While the fleet remains level, the number of general aviation hours flown is projected to increase an average of 0.8 percent per year through 2038, as growth in turbine, rotorcraft, and experimental hours more than offset a decline in fixed wing piston hours.”
There are a number of problems with this outlook. First, forecasting the size of the fleet to remain “level” is ludicrous. We live in a time when the vast majority of the GA fleet is composed of aircraft built between the early ’60s and the late ’70s. The youngest of those planes churned out over the course of two short decades is about 40 years old. The oldest is 60 years old. And in order to replace those aircraft, we’re going to have to, if I can infer from the FAA’s statement, add planes to the fleet at the same rate they’re lost, retired or abandoned.
While this sentiment is hopeful, the truth is, in order for that to happen we’re going to have to come up with a way to replace those planes more affordably, or it simply isn’t going to happen. And as much as some of the existing fleet, even the septuagenarians among them, can be upgraded, the calculus behind the decision to do so is hard to reconcile, even with far less expensive retrofit avionics now a reality. Even with the great cost savings, few owners of a $30,000 airplane will spend $20,000 for that avionics upgrade, especially when regular engine and propeller maintenance is an ongoing cost concern. It’s all too easy for an engine overhaul in a $25,000 Skyhawk to run $15,000.
Will new technology come to the rescue and help rejuvenate the fleet over the next 20 years? That is the essential question we should all, the FAA included, be asking ourselves, and probably asking it out loud.
The statement about how growth in Experimental planes, rotorcraft and turbines will make up for the decline in fixed wing GA hours might be onto something, though, that is if those “rotorcraft” hours the FAA refers to are amassed by electric powered quad copters, or something to that exotic effect. Those are the kinds of changes we need to see if we’re going to see a thriving GA world in 2038.
Read the FAA Forecast Highlights.
8 thoughts on “Going Direct: 20-Year Forecast: Here’s What The FAA Missed”
Spot on. Less than 1% yearly growth defines slow death. Ever since the FAA’s mandate was changed by removing “promote air commerce” as a cardinal directive, GA has been under siege.
EAA sector vs certified sector health since that change serves as implicit proof. Frankly, i miss the old days-
Robert makes some very good points.I’m always amazed though that none of the pundants and bloggers out there seem to realize that it costs $30,000.00 now to rebuilt an 0300 or 0320 not 15,000. That’s what is driving the private pilot out of the industry.
Would be interesting to see what they forecast 20 years ago.
This Goyer guy hit on a huge reason more people like me (who can afford it) are not flying. The outrageous cost. Just wondering how much greed plays a role. When a simple 4 cyl overhaul cost $15000 plus and minor parts are priced 20-50 times what they are actually worth people are going to move to other ways to spend their disposable income.
As a “retired” person in aviation who started there washing Piper Cubs and Cessna 150’s at age 12 for a half hour “instruction” with the owner and pilot of the newly washed aircraft……….my dealings and opinion of the FAA went from neutral to negative. I learned to fly prior to my 13th birthday…I was always with a licensed pilot until my license issuance at age 16. I joined Naval Aviation at age 19 after high school. I spent four years in Naval Aviation with target aircraft and C-130 pylon launched target aircraft, launched from said C-130’s. I flew as crew in Grumman US-2C’s as a tow reel operator towing targets 8000 ft. behind us on a cable. After active duty I joined the reserves and had F-4’s, F-8’s, A-7’s as my reserve squadron aircraft. I worked for and received my A & P license and AI certificate. I worked for Airwork Corporation and Pratt & Whitney as a mechanic on their PT-6 and JT-15 engines…and also became proficient mechanically on the Allison 250. I worked for four years as an engine and structures mechanic at an FBO…mainly Beech aircraft but an occasional “exotic”. I worked for a major airline for 20 years as an engine JT8D and structures and systems DC-9 Technical Writer in Engineering Support……….and during this entire career never saw an FAA person without their wheelbarrow to assist them in walking upright.
All I have to say is BS. At no time except the barnstorming days have so few personal airplanes have actually been flown in the USA. We can all thank the US government for another failing freedom because of the FAA…….
At $275K to $300K, roughly 10 times the cost of overhaul, it is still cheaper to maintain an ‘old’ fleet, including avionics upgrades, than to buy new. Those new aircraft will need the same overhauls and avionics upgrades – just at a later date. These are not cars; there’s nothing wrong with having a 60, 70, nor 80 year-old aircraft – I wish I had one; I’ve been wrenching on them for a decade and a half, when they were 40, 50, and 60 year old aircraft, and haven’t seen any reason to dispose of them en mass due to an arbitrary factor like age – I’m fairly certain I even worked on (maybe not the oldest, but. . . ) the highest time Piper Apache in the world, and it still flies nice!
I’m wondering who is going to buy these $200,000 – $300,000 ‘replacement’ aircraft in the next 20 years as we baby boomers fade out? As the cost of living goes up I find myself in a position of just getting a few hours in as I can afford them and with a good job and a decent dual income household and owing is not in the forecast. Rental rates are through the roof and what incentives are there for a young persons starting out to fork out $100,000+ just for the privilege of sitting in the right seat building hours at less than a live-able wage? The signs are well and truly there across the country as there are not enough pilot’s coming up through the ranks to fill positions at flight schools and part 121/135 operators. At my local flight school (where I’m ‘working’ on my commercial) booking time used to depend on aircraft availability, now it depends on instructor availability. Aircraft sit idle and bookings must be made at least 2-3 weeks out because of it. Those dire predictions of pilot shortages we’ve been hearing in the magazines since the 90’s are finally here.