In Plane Sight

Despite some rainy weather, the 50th annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, did not disappoint, with its multitude of displays, interactive experiences, and flying exhibitions.
Amy Wilder is managing editor for Plane & Pilot magazine. She fell in love with airplanes at age 8 when her brother-in-law took her up in a Cessna 172. Pretty soon, Amy’s bedroom walls were covered with images of vintage airplanes and she was convinced she’d be a bush pilot in Alaska one day. She became a journalist instead, which is also somewhat impractical—but with fewer bears. Now she’s preparing to be a lifelong student of the art of flying.
Related Stories
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox