NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Subscribe

In Plane Sight

A retrospective view from SnF 2024.

Amy Wilder
Amy Wilder

Despite some rainy weather, the 50th annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, did not disappoint, with its multitude of displays, interactive experiences, and flying exhibitions. 

eventsSun 'n Fun
Amy Wilder
Amy WilderEditor
Amy Wilder is managing editor for Plane & Pilot magazine. She fell in love with airplanes at age 8 when her brother-in-law took her up in a Cessna 172. Pretty soon, Amy’s bedroom walls were covered with images of vintage airplanes and she was convinced she’d be a bush pilot in Alaska one day. She became a journalist instead, which is also somewhat impractical—but with fewer bears. Now she’s preparing to be a lifelong student of the art of flying.
Related Stories
Too Much of a Good Thing
ArticleToo Much of a Good ThingDave English
When Push Comes to Shove
Pilot StoriesWhen Push Comes to ShoveKen Wittekiend
Why Fly?
Pilot StoriesWhy Fly?LeRoy Cook
The Risk of Cheap Maintenance
OwnershipThe Risk of Cheap MaintenanceJason Blair
How to Land Dream Drone Pilot Jobs
Aviation CareersHow to Land Dream Drone Pilot JobsDavid Daly
‘Out of Gas in Air. God Help Us’
After The Accident‘Out of Gas in Air. God Help Us’Dave English

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter