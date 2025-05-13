At AERO 2025, Junkers Aircraft unveiled the Junkers A60 RG to an enthralled audience, igniting excitement among aviation enthusiasts, pilots, and industry professionals. The event marked the debut of an aircraft poised to become an icon in the skies.

The A60 RG, the pinnacle of Junkers’ portfolio, captivated attendees with its sleek duralumin exterior and cutting-edge technology. The aircraft’s convertible cockpit, allowing pilots to switch between open-air and enclosed configurations in minutes, drew particular attention, showcasing Junkers’ commitment to versatility and precision.

Visitors explored the cockpit’s refined interior, tested the Garmin avionics, and admired the luxurious finish, blending high-end materials with technological sophistication. Junkers’ display underscored their dedication to merging tradition with modernity, rekindling a passion for the art of flying.

The A60 continues the legacy of the A50 Junior, instantly recognizable by its corrugated duralumin planking. This side-by-side seater offers an unparalleled open-air flying experience, embodying the perfect fusion of heritage design and modern engineering.

Historical Context

Based in Germany’s Black Forest, Junkers Aircraft revives legendary aircraft with contemporary technology, blending state-of-the-art machinery and traditional craftsmanship. The A60 builds on the A50 Junior and A50 Heritage, inspired by designs from the late 1920s, to deliver aircraft that honor aviation history while embracing modern systems.

Junkers A50 [Courtesy Junkers]

Design Features of the A60

The A60 RG

The A60 RG epitomizes freedom in flight. Its retractable landing gear, which tucks inward to reduce drag, enhances aerodynamic efficiency. The convertible cockpit, standard in an open configuration, can be enclosed with just two split pins and four screws, offering pilots two distinct flying experiences in one aircraft.

Enhanced Dimensions and Structure

The A60 modifies the A50’s design for side-by-side seating, widening the fuselage’s center section by 30 centimeters for a spacious cabin. Its wingspan, increased to 10 meters from the A50’s 7.7 meters, matches the original 1920s A50 Junior, balancing heritage with modern performance.

Materials and Craftsmanship

Constructed primarily from duralumin (99 percent of the structure, with 1 percent steel), the A60 combines high-precision machining with 2,250 hours of handcrafting per aircraft. Each plane comprises 760 sheet metal parts, 80 milled parts, and approximately 8,000 aviation-grade rivets. As Dieter Morszeck, managing director of Junkers Aircraft, states, “We are committed to delivering quality products—it’s in our DNA.”

Technical Specifications

Engine and Performance

Powered by a 130 hp Edge Performance engine, the A60 RG achieves a cruise speed of 107 knots and a range of up to 702 nautical miles, ideal for recreational and long-distance flying.

Modern Avionics and Safety Features

The A60’s classic aesthetic belies its modern technology. Garmin avionics provide comprehensive flight data and navigation, while Beringer brakes and the Galaxy rescue system—a standard whole-aircraft parachute—enhance safety. The cockpit’s premium materials and sports-car-like finish create a functional yet luxurious environment.

Market Positioning and Target Audience

The A60’s side-by-side seating fosters a sociable flying experience, broadening its appeal compared to the A50 Heritage’s tandem layout. Morszeck believes this design will attract a wider audience. Junkers is expanding its North American presence with a Battle Creek, Michigan, facility, matching the German Oberndorf plant’s capacity of 25 A50/A60 aircraft annually.

Notable Events

AERO 2025 Unveiling

The A60 debuted at AERO 2025, following its project introduction in 2023 and the A50 Heritage’s success at AERO 2024, solidifying Junker bvf vbnmlo s’ reputation for innovation.

European Tour

In June 2025, retired Lufthansa captain Claus Cordes, president of the German Aero Club, will embark on a 7,500-nm European tour in his Junkers A50 Junior, starting in Dessau and concluding at Oberschleissheim airfield. Cordes cites the thrill of open-cockpit flying, exploration, and honoring Junkers’ record-breaking legacy as motivations, emphasizing the A50’s role in reviving classic aircraft with modern technology.

Future Outlook

Junkers is enhancing its Oberndorf facility with an in-house electroplating plant to improve surface treatment quality and reduce labor hours. Currently, 10 aircraft per year, production capacity will rise to 25, addressing 6-to-9-month delivery times and growing demand while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship.