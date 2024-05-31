Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
New IFR Oral Exam Guide on Offer from ASA

The new guide includes updates to meet the updated Airman Certification Standards which went into effect May 31.

Meg Godlewski Updated Save Article

The updated 11th edition is based on original text by Michael D. Hayes. [image: ASA product image]

Are you working on your instrument rating? You’ll want to get the latest edition of The Instrument Pilot Oral Exam Guide from Aviation Supplies and Academics written by Jason Blair, a designated pilot examiner and frequent contributor to FLYING and Plane & Pilot. Blair based his writing on the original text by Michael D. Hayes, as noted on the cover. 

ASA has been helping pilots achieve certification for decades. The Instrument Pilot Oral Exam Guide, now in its 11th edition, is arranged by topic, and provides a question-and-answer format very similar to the way the oral portion of the checkride is presented.

Blair aligns the guide with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS) that went into effect on May 31, 2024. 

This edition has new and expanded content for the pilot to apply during the preflight, and discussion of the departure, en route, and arrival phases of instrument flight. There is an increase in application of scenario-based training, along with additional study material for Instrument Instructor (CFII) candidates. There’s also guidance for instrument proficiency checks (IPC) which to be effective, should be much more than shooting approaches.

The Instrument PilotOral Exam Guide can be found at pilot supply shops, online retailers, or at ASA2fly.com.

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on flyingmag.com

