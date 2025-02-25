New Propeller for Carbon Cub UL

CubCrafters and Hartzell have partnered to cover virtually all of the Carbon Cubs, with one notable exception: the new Rotax-powered Carbon Cub UL. That’s changed now that Hartzell has released the Kestrel, a three-blade constant-speed propeller ideally suited for this application. Hartzell says the Kestrel propeller offers “unmatched performance while significantly reducing weight compared to previous designs.”

"Our work with Hartzell represents a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency, and safety," said Patrick Horgan, president and CEO of CubCrafters. "The Kestrel propeller is a major breakthrough for the Carbon Cub UL, giving pilots superior performance and capability at a previously unheard-of weight."

Said JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller: "Working with CubCrafters on this groundbreaking project was exciting. The Kestrel propeller represents the first in our next generation of lightweight, high-performance propellers. Tailored to the specific needs of the Carbon Cub UL and its demanding mission profile, this new propeller exceeded everyone’s expectations."

Weighing it at 21.8 pounds, the propeller is “lighter than any previous constant-speed propeller offered on the Carbon Cub while also offering increased strength and aerodynamic refinement,” Hartzell says.

“While developing the Rotax 916 iS powered Carbon Cub UL, CubCrafters challenged both domestic and international propeller manufacturers to develop a new propeller specifically designed to meet the needs of backcountry aircraft, where converting horsepower to thrust in high density altitude environments can be challenging,” said Brad Damm, vice president of CubCrafters. “We emphasized that a lightweight design with high durability for primitive airstrips and maximum throttle response for short field performance would be essential for this new propeller.”