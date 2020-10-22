Video: Dead Man Flying? Well, It IS That Time Of Year

Advertisement

Since it’s officially spooky season with Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d share with you one of our favorite haunted videos. We love it because it combines two things we look forward to at this time of year—Piper Cubs (okay, we always love them) and skeletons. As far as how this was done, well, if you’ve ever had an instructor tell you to follow them through on the controls, this is how it’s done. Though we’ll leave it to you to decide if the back-seater (who we’re guessing isn’t another skeleton) is doing the flying with the front-seater following their lead or if it’s vice versa. Boo!