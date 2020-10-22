Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Video: Dead Man Flying? Well, It IS That Time Of Year

Besides, who says you have to be alive to have enviable stick-and-rudder skills?

Since it’s officially spooky season with Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d share with you one of our favorite haunted videos. We love it because it combines two things we look forward to at this time of year—Piper Cubs (okay, we always love them) and skeletons. As far as how this was done, well, if you’ve ever had an instructor tell you to follow them through on the controls, this is how it’s done. Though we’ll leave it to you to decide if the back-seater (who we’re guessing isn’t another skeleton) is doing the flying with the front-seater following their lead or if it’s vice versa. Boo! 

