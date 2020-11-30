2020’s Top Planes, Pilots, Gear And Achievements

Advertisement

When all is said and done, the year 2020 will go down in history as the worst, for reasons you all know too well, some of which might not have happened yet as of this writing. At the same time, 2020 has been a remarkable year for aviation, both in good ways and bad. We’ll look at the good things that got done in our aviation world, of which there is no shortage. Enjoy.

Pilot First Responders