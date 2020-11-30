Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
2020’s Top Planes, Pilots, Gear And Achievements

Our 2020 Editors' Choice picks show how those of us in aviation can rise above the great challenges of a painful year.

By Plane & Pilot

When all is said and done, the year 2020 will go down in history as the worst, for reasons you all know too well, some of which might not have happened yet as of this writing. At the same time, 2020 has been a remarkable year for aviation, both in good ways and bad. We’ll look at the good things that got done in our aviation world, of which there is no shortage. Enjoy.

The United States, facing two huge challenges—the coronavirus pandemic and a spate of devastating natural disasters, fires, floods and hurricanes—needed pilots to step up, and we did. From pilots risking their lives flying medical relief flights to firebomber pilots, well, risking their lives in an even more dramatic way, to the flight and support crews without whom none of it could happen, we say thank you with all our hearts.

