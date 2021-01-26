Sweet Staggerwing Music: A Work Of Art Flying By

Advertisement

The Beech Model 17 “Staggerwing” is an art deco masterpiece. Beechcraft built 781 of them. How many are still flying? We’d like to know, but they’re out there, and this one is pretty gorgeous.

This video was posted by Reddit user u/fjacklin, who says it’s his father’s plane. And be sure to stick around to the end to hear the most sensible little tike babbling ever. The message is clear: Wow! So cute, and we couldn’t agree more.

And if you’re wondering about the sound of the thing, or should I say, “music,” the plane is powered by a radial engine, mostly 7-cylinder types, though there were a handful of 9-cylinder models created, with as much as 650 hp. This one, the author says, is a 1939 model. Again, that sound. Magical.

If you’ve never seen a D-17 in person, by all means get to Oshkosh. There are usually a handful of Staggerwings there parked in the grass by the antique section just waiting to be seen.