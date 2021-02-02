Concerning Skywriting From Plane Over American City!

The LA skyline was the scene of an alarming message from a pilot who was flying above the city, and thank goodness he had a skywriting rig, but apparently no radio. Quick thinking led to this message. We hope it worked. Seriously….The message was the brainchild of comedian Kurt Braunohler, who raised the money for the message on fundraising site Kickstarter. In fact, he raised more than double the $3,000 he was looking to get for the project. We hope he uses the dough for more messages!

According to LAist, which reported on the story, Braunohler delights in pranking people buy doing things like leaving notes supposedly from the author in books at used book stores. Braunohler hosts the popular podcast Bananas and has appeared on Comedy Central, This American Lift and Radiolab.