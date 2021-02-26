Video: Giant Ice Cave! (Or is it a tunnel?) Is Disneyland for Pilots

Advertisement

Hundred-dollar hamburger? Forget that! These days, pilots in Alaska who are looking for cool destinations are heading out to a giant ice cave, which formed naturally in a narrow section of Lake George near Colony Glacier. Skates are not required. but very useful. Once there, Oliver gets the drone out, too, and shows what it might be like to fly through an ice tunnel. It’s worth the watch and there’s rock ’n roll, too. Thanks, Geoff!