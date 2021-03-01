Night Flying Tips From The Night Owls

For many general aviation pilots, night flying is a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of flying during busy days. There is less traffic, the air is smoother, the radios seem quieter. However, night flying in single-engine aircraft has its downsides as well. Even maintaining night currency can be a challenge, especially during the long summer days. In any event, the allure of taking off into a beautiful sunset goes hand in hand with respecting the hazards associated with flying at night.

To our airline and military friends, night flying is just part of the job. Flying day and night through multiple time zones is a routine part of the schedule. In fact, the North Atlantic Organised Track System (NAT-OTC) is designed so that most eastbound flights to Europe begin after dinner and land before breakfast. As a reward for finding Europe in the dark, the daylight tracks bring the airline pilots home! Military pilots, especially bomber and attack, will tell you that the night is their best friend. It’s a lot easier to hide an immense B-52 from the enemy at midnight than at noon. So, it is probably a good idea to see the night through their eyes. Here are some tips from the nighttime pros.

NIGHT FLYING REQUIREDINSTRUMENT SKILLS

While it is legal to take off into a moonless night with 3 miles visibility and a 1,500-foot ceiling, it is not advisable. Once you are airborne, it’s like flying in your bedroom closet with the door closed. Even on a severe, clear, moonlit night, taking off over water or in the desert can be extremely disorienting. Think of a navy pilot leaving the lights of the carrier behind and catapulting off over the dark ocean. The impact of the acceleration on your inner ear, the sudden loss of the runway lights, and the immediate adjustment to the new environment require thoughtful preparation. The night takeoff briefing should include the desired pitch attitude and airspeed after takeoff. And no turns below 1,000 feet. Through a minimum of 1,000, the pilot should be cross-checking between the window and the flight instruments to ensure the aircraft is climbing. If the two do not agree, then trust the instruments. Same is true on final approach. The pros use all the navigation aids available on every night landing to include VASI, PAPI, ILS and RNAV glidepaths. More recently, Garmin has added a “VFR Approach” glidepath to its products. And, as in instrument flying, be careful about sudden head movements that can breed disorientation. The blindfold cockpit check was designed for nights such as these.