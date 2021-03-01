Top Gun Trailer Recreated Scene-By-Scene In Lego!

Advertisement

If you’ve seen the trailer for Top Gun Maverick, you’ll absolutely get this remarkable shot-by-shot recreation of the trailer for the Tom Cruise fighter jock update, coming soon theater near you (or a streaming service? Yeah, we don’t know either.) But here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen the original, because having seen it first makes the Lego version way better.

Lego, as you know if you’ve ever stepped on one in the dark, are the plastic interlocking bricks that kids and even a lot of no-longer-kids love. Somewhat surprisingly, over the past few years the Lego brand has taken Hollywood by storm with a handful of movies that are really fun and watchable (even for grownups!), and they’re done entirely in Lego animation.

With this one, the Legos are real, and the planes, the motorcycles and the scenery, heck, even the facial expressions, are all to die for. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry…okay, just the laughing part. We’re still smiling!

The trailer was created by YouTube filmmaker onbeatman, whose real name is Augustus, who said, “After months of painstaking work… I recreated the TOP GUN: MAVERICK trailer in Lego, one frame at a time. This was created 100% independently out of my love for Top Gun, cinema, and LEGO.” You can contribute to this guy’s work if you want on his Patreon page here.