Help Your Airplane Fly Better

In the days before the arrival of the Boeing 757 and Airbus A 320, with their glass cockpits, full-feature autopilots and autothrottles, most airline pilots flew their aircraft by hand from takeoff until reaching the flight levels and then all the way back down again. Even though we’re talking big and complicated systems, they could do it with great precision. How? They knew their configuration settings down cold.

A few years back, a good friend and experienced former B-52 instructor returned to the cockpit after a four-year absence while he was busy flying a desk. During his first takeoff, flap retraction, and climb to FL 310, the airspeed was never more than plus or minus 5 knots, the altitude plus or minus 25 feet, and the heading right on the mark. The same for the descent, approach and landing.