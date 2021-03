Advertisement

A hilarious clip is circulating of the launch of a Portuguese Navy drone amid much fanfare and ceremony, and, to put it mildly, it doesn’t go off as planned.

The video shows a hooded service person launching a small drone, its nose-mounted engine grrrrr’ing furiously away. What happens next is just too funny.

And it’s okay to laugh at it, too, because on a second attempt, the little drone, which is apparently very solidly constructed, makes a successful takeoff.