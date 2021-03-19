Photo (And Photos) of the Week for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Hawaii Puts On Its Green for St. Patrick’s Day

The sea cliffs on the North Shore of the Hawaiian Island of Molokai are said to be the tallest seaside cliffs in the world. They’ve got to be among the most spectacular, too. Laurence Balter, who’s the chief instructor at the Maui Flight Academy (@mauiflight) got this incredible shot of the cliffs from his SR22 and shared it with us for a St. Patty’s Day treat. We don’t know if there are leprechauns in Hawaii, but there’s green galore, and no shortage of rainbows, either. The flying, as is clearly evident in these photographs, is amazing. Click through to see some more great shots from Laurence! And thanks for sharing!