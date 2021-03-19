Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Photo (And Photos) of the Week for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

It was our lucky day when we spotted this shot taken from an SR22 along Molokai’s North Shore.

By Plane & Pilot

This image of the sea cliffs of the North Shore of the Hawaiian Island of Molokai by Laurence Balter is our Photo of the Week.
Hawaii Puts On Its Green for St. Patrick’s Day

The sea cliffs on the North Shore of the Hawaiian Island of Molokai are said to be the tallest seaside cliffs in the world. They’ve got to be among the most spectacular, too. Laurence Balter, who’s the chief instructor at the Maui Flight Academy (@mauiflight) got this incredible shot of the cliffs from his SR22 and shared it with us for a St. Patty’s Day treat. We don’t know if there are leprechauns in Hawaii, but there’s green galore, and no shortage of rainbows, either. The flying, as is clearly evident in these photographs, is amazing. Click through to see some more great shots from Laurence! And thanks for sharing!

Hawaiian islands land and seascapes by Laurence Balter

Hawaiian islands land and seascapes by Laurence Balter
