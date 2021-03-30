Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

Check Out This Amazing Time Lapse: California to Mexico in 35 Stunning Seconds!

The flight from Fresno to Guadalajara captures nonstop brilliant vistas.

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Advertisement

Part of the allure of flying is the slow burn of the scenery, the land and sky and clouds and water, unfolding before us over the course of an hours-long flight. Unless it’s on TikTok. In that case it’s all got to spin to life and back again in 15-60 seconds. This flight seems just right at 35 clicks. Check it out.

@theairbuspilotFrom Gate to Gate Vol. II 🏎🔥 ##airbuspilot ##trend ##fyp ##foryou ##page ##xybca ##timelapse ##pov ##fresno ##challenge ##astronaut ##stars ##poison ##klausveen♬ original sound – RaveCentral

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in