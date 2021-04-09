Backcountry 172 Lifts Off

Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is by talented backcountry flying photographer Patty Villarreal Smith, who captured this shot of Steve Spence lifting off from Wasilla, Alaska, in his 1956 Cessna 172 with a 180 hp engine upgrade—the original was a 145 hp Continental six-banger. The photo is one of the several great shots that didn’t make it into the May 2021 issue of Plane & Pilot for lack of space. Patty did have two other images in that spread, including one of Geoff Oliver’s pretty Maule taking off from the Knik Picnic Strip. Great stuff, and thanks, Patty! And check for a web gallery coming soon!

Like what you see? To subscribe to the best light GA magazine in the world, click here!