Mars Helicopter Tests Its Wings!

As you’ve read here in recent weeks and months, NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance has a special stowaway, the small helicopter called Ingenuity. The big news today is that Ingenuity has extended its blades for the first time on Mars—helicopter blades, for those not in the know, are rotating wings. The little helo that might could make its first flight this weekend, and NASA plans to livestream the event! Well, there will be a lag, but we’ll be blissfully unaware of it! Godspeed, Ingenuity, and blue skies, er, we meant “red!”