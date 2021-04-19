Video: Departures from Sun ’n Fun Time Lapse

Advertisement

Fly-ins are funny in that the flying-in and flying-back out parts don’t take place gradually over the course of the event but are crammed into a limited number of hours during the course of the week. And when there’s a departure window, you’d better be ready to go because there’s no telling when your next chance will be. In this short video, our Jeremy King set up his GoPro remote cam and let it do the work. Enjoy, and while you’re at it, see if you can identify every one of the models that heads out. It’s not as easy as you might think!

Plane & Pilot’s Sun ’n Fun 2021 Coverage