Girls In Aviation Day Will Go Live In September

Advertisement

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in many places around the world, Women in Aviation International’s Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) will return to in-person events on September 25, 2021. Further, WAI chapters and corporate members will be eligible to host in-person events for girls ages 8-17 this year, in accordance with local health guidance. WAI will also continue to provide virtual materials, activities, information and interviews throughout the year via the Aviation for Girls app, available for free all around the world.

WAI CEO Allison McKay stressed that the safety and health of WAI members, volunteers and the youngsters participating are of utmost importance. All GIAD event hosts will follow local COVID-19 health guidance —limiting the size of crowds, practicing social distancing, adhering to mask requirements, whatever local officials recommend. Details for registration, activity kits, merchandise and event locations will be announced in the weeks to come. “For now,” said McKay, “save September 25, 2021, for Girls in Aviation Day!”

WAI hosted the first annual international Girls in Aviation Day in 2015. The event has grown every year since. In 2019, GIAD attracted more than 20,000 attendees participating in 119 events in 18 countries. In 2020, WAI launched the Aviation for Girls app. Connecting from nearly 60 countries, thousands of girls participated in WAI events throughout the year.