CDC Gives Thumbs Up To International Flying For The Vaccinated

For fully vaccinated Americans, the Centers for Disease Control loosened international travel restrictions last month. The CDC still recommends delaying international travel until the vaccination process is complete, meaning having received both shots (except for those getting the single-shot J&J vaccine) and waiting the recommended two after the second shot.

According to the most recent CDC guidance: “If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or a vaccine authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization:

-You should continue to follow CDC’s recommendations for traveling safely and get tested 3-5 days after travel.

-You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

-You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.”

Guidelines also include recommendations for procedures and precautions before, during, and after international travel. For example, passengers are urged to check on all airline and destination requirements related to travel. They may differ from U.S. rules and even vaccinated passengers may be denied entry if they do not qualify.

The CDC also notes that properly fitted masks (must cover the nose) “are required on planes, buses trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”

Before boarding to return to the U.S., all passengers, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, must have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before travel or show documentation that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the past three months.

Finally, after returning to the U.S., travelers should get a viral test three to five days after travel; self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms (isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms); and follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.