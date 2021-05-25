Advertisement

Ty Firkin from Caldwell, Idaho, is selling his Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser. And it’s not just any Super Cruiser. To hear the owner’s view on it, he’s amazed it ever managed to get from Point A to Point B, at least with him as the pilot. But this plane will change your life, and he insists, “You’ll be the living embodiment of those bush pilots we see in the movies. Fearless, not even noticing that their bird hasn’t been washed in 8 years, or that not a single control surface is the same color.” And he further claims that this PA-12 is “Guaranteed to land and take off from any strip in the Idaho backcountry with the word ‘Creek’ in the name.”

We don’t know if the plane is still available but thank goodness the ad is. Thanks for the grins, Ty!