Piper PA28 Propeller Strikes Pilot in Wilmington, Delaware

Piper PA28

Wilmington, Delaware/Injuries: 1 Serious

A witness reported seeing the pilot walking around his airplane while his son sat inside it. The witness then saw the pilot laying unresponsive on the ground in front of the engine. According to the police report, the pilot sustained a serious head wound, and blood spatter was observed on the propeller. The report also stated that, after the pilot was taken to the hospital, the power and fuel had to be turned off and that the airplane had to be tied down.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The pilot being struck in the head by the propeller before flight, which resulted in a serious injury.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.