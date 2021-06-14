Facts About Midair Collisions

Advertisement

Near-Midair Collisions Reported Each Year: Approximately 200

Actual Collisions: Between 15 and 25

Fatal: 70%

Distance From Airport Most Occur: Within 5 miles

Average Altitude: Less than 1,000 feet

Typical Meteorological Conditions: VFC

Most Common Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends

Percent Occurring Within Traffic Pattern: Around half

During Takeoff/Climb: 10%

At Non-Towered Airports: 78%

Cases Involving No Radio Communication: About half

Cases Involving A CFI: 37%

Average Experience Of Pilots Involved: 5,000 flight hours

Common Scenario: Low-wing converging on high-wing

Less-Common: Formation flying, air-to-air photography

Collision Avoidance Technique Pushed By FAA: “See and avoid”

Critical Aspect: Traffic scanning

Also Known As: Keeping head on a swivel

Recommended Method: Block system scanning

# of Blocks To Divide The Sky: 9-12

Size For Each Block: 10-15° horizontally, 10° vertically

Minimum Area To Scan Around Intended Flight Path: 60° side-to-side, 10° up/down

Average Seconds Needed For An Effective Scan: 20

Technology Designed To Prevent Mid-Airs: Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)

How It Works: Monitors traffic, generates warnings (TAs) and mandatory actions (RAs)

Percent Of TCAS Advisories Ignored By Pilots: 11%

Deadliest Mid-Air: 1996 Charkhi Dadri collision

Fatalities: 349

Survivors: 0

Experience Of Captain At Fault: 9,200 flight hours

Aftermath: TCAS required on commercial flights worldwide

U.S. Midair Resulting In Sole Survivor (Initially): New York City, 1960

Aircraft Involved: United DC-8, TWA Super Constellation

Fatalities: 134

On Board: 128

On Ground: 6