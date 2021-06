Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is actually thousands of photos strung together seamlessly in order to.. okay, it’s a video. And what a video it is! The remote cam landing vid is from Leigh Hubner, and it shows his gorgeous mirror finish Cessna 195 landing on his home strip in Georgia. On its way in, the plane reflects the scenery below making it appear that the plane is one with its surroundings. Amazing. We put it on repeat and let it keep on playing. Thanks, Leigh!