Video: New Film On WASPs Inspires

A new film about Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) by Hemlock Films is beginning to make the rounds post pandemic, and there has never been a better time. The film, with credit to the Commemorative Air Force, features 3-D photography of these female aviators from back in the day coupled with modern recreations of the kinds of flying they did and the skill they possessed. They flew every mission, as one WASP interviewed for the film said, except for combat, and they flew every plane that male pilots flew, and only in recent years have they been given their due, including finally getting veterans’ benefits.

The film is touring with the Commemorative Air Force’s traveling Rise Up tour. The first stop is over the July 4th weekend in Kansas City, and it will continue on from there, including a stop, where else, at Oshkosh in July.