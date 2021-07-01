Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

Happy Fourth!

The beach, the Thunderbirds, the flag and a long weekend celebrating what’s great about this country.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Flag and Thunderbird
Photo courtesy of The U.S. Air Force.
This Week’s Plane & Pilot Photo(s) of the Week features, what else, America! Thanks to the Thunderbirds for doing such an awesome job turning JP-4 into noise and beauty and excitement. If you’re aviating, fly safe out there, and hope you have a great 4th!

Photo of the week POW

