This Week’s Plane & Pilot Photo(s) of the Week features, what else, America! Thanks to the Thunderbirds for doing such an awesome job turning JP-4 into noise and beauty and excitement. If you’re aviating, fly safe out there, and hope you have a great 4th!
Happy Fourth!
The beach, the Thunderbirds, the flag and a long weekend celebrating what’s great about this country.
