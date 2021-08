Advertisement

For this week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week, we’re sharing a shot by PC12 captain and talented amateur photographer “Robert,” who’s Instragram handle is @rfm1230.

The good captain was simply walking out to the plane and thought, you know, that looks like a smiling face. Of course it needed some blueblocker shades on top of its normal good looks!

Thanks to Robert for the pic and for the smiles.