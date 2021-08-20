Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Breaking News: One Dead In Crash of Skytypers T-6

The crash during practice at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, happened on Friday afternoon.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

A pair of Geico Skytypers North American AT-6s perform a close pass at a Washington, D.C., airshow in 2017.
Advertisement

Officials have confirmed one dead in the crash of a Geico Skytypers AT-6 during a practice session at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. The team was practicing for the upcoming Great Pocono Raceway Airshow on Saturday.

Reports say that the plane was making a pass when it suddenly went off course, crashed in the grass infield and caught fire. First responders were on the scene of the crash, but the pilot, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update it as more details become available.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in