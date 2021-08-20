Breaking News: One Dead In Crash of Skytypers T-6

Advertisement

Officials have confirmed one dead in the crash of a Geico Skytypers AT-6 during a practice session at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. The team was practicing for the upcoming Great Pocono Raceway Airshow on Saturday.

Reports say that the plane was making a pass when it suddenly went off course, crashed in the grass infield and caught fire. First responders were on the scene of the crash, but the pilot, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update it as more details become available.