Plane & Pilot Magazine

Survey: When Vaccinations Are Required At Aviation Events

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

The National Business Aviation Association recently announced that it would require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for all who will attend the world’s largest business aviation show, held this year from October 12-14, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The reception the news of the requirements gets is likely to be greeted with very different reactions depending on which end of the coronavirus belief spectrum one finds themselves inhabiting. We’d like to know your views on the subject!

