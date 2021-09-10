Twin Shafts of Light Reach Skyward

Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is a shot of the New York City Skyline taken from Bayonne, New Jersey, by Anthony Quintano during a September 11th commemoration in 2014. It shows the twin shafts of light emanating from where the Twin Towers had stood thirteen years prior, before they were destroyed by terrorists flying highjacked commercial airliners into them on September 11, 2001.