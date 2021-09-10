Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Twin Shafts of Light Reach Skyward

A photograph that gets to the heart of the loss amidst the staggering beauty of the New York City skyline.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is a shot of the New York City Skyline taken from Bayonne, New Jersey, by Anthony Quintano during a September 11th commemoration in 2014. It shows the twin shafts of light emanating from where the Twin Towers had stood thirteen years prior, before they were destroyed by terrorists flying highjacked commercial airliners into them on September 11, 2001.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in