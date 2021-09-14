Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

2 Videos! Near Mid-air Collision! Watch Until The End!

Watching for traffic on short final, then this happened.

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Advertisement

We found this video of what was almost a pilot’s worst nightmare—a mid-air collision in the traffic pattern. But we forewarned, this is crazy scary stuff. And before we get to the meat of this, mid-air, near mid-air, near-miss, close call…we don’t care what you call it. We all know what it means. And this one was scary close.

The plane the video is being shot from is a Piper PA-18 Super Cub, in which the passenger rides in back, as heaven and nature intended, so the passenger is just occupying their time capturing this video of what a landing in a Super Cub looks like. La tee dah dee…OMG! Warning number two: It doesn’t get much easier to watch on repeated viewings.

And before you even ask, this wasn’t staged. The airplane that almost hit the Super Cub—on the second video, it appears to be a foreign-registered Cessna 172—had landing flaps engaged and was faster, way faster than the Super Cub. Plus, there’s no way the 172 could have seen the other airplane in order to do this, had it been an intentional buzz job, which it wasn’t.

On the subject of whose fault it is…it’s impossible to say. It’s entirely possible, in fact, that it’s nobody’s fault. We don’t know who was talking on the radio, which is not a reliable tool to keep airplanes from running into each other, by the way, and it’s entirely possible that both pilots were flying their planes completely by the regs and stuff just happens.

In this case, it just came close to happening, thank goodness.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in